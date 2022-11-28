Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester Bushmen meet premiers Taree United in Manning T1 cricket competition

November 28 2022 - 6:00pm
Opening bowler Sam Whitbread sends down a delivery in the recent T1 game against Wingham.

GLOUCESTER Bushmen will have to upset Manning T1 cricket premiers Taree United in the final round before the Christmas/New Year break on Saturday to ensure they retain fourth place on the competition ladder.

