GLOUCESTER Bushmen will have to upset Manning T1 cricket premiers Taree United in the final round before the Christmas/New Year break on Saturday to ensure they retain fourth place on the competition ladder.
The game is set down for Chatham Park, United's headquarters. However, there hasn't been a game played there this season due to problems caused by ongoing rain earlier in the year.
The Bushmen currently have 18 points and sit in outright fourth, six clear of Old Bar. However, they're well behind Great Lakes (39) along with Wingham and United (36).
The round nine draw isn't favourable, with Old Bar to meet last placed Taree West where they'll be favoured to get the points. If United beats Gloucester and Old Bar downs Taree West, Old Bar and the Bushmen will go into the break locked in equal fourth place.
A defiant 69 from Ryan Yates wasn't enough for Gloucester Bushmen in the round eight clash against competition leaders Great Lakes at Tuncurry.
The Bushmen were unable to run down Great Lakes' tally 3/187 from the allotted 40 overs.
The Dolphins won the toss and batted. Openers Dean Bensch and Liam Simpson defied the bowling to put on 84 before Bensch fell for a patient 32.
Simpson went on to top score with 74, hitting three boundaries.
Sam Hull then showed some aggression when posting an unbeaten 47 from 40 balls, including four boundaries and Great Lakes batted out the 40 overs, making 3/187.
Gloucester opening bowler Sam Whitbread, playing against his former team-mates, when wicketless, finishing with 0/20 from eight.
Mitchell Pinch, with 2/39 from eight, was the most successful of the Bushmen bowlers.
Gloucester managed 128 in reply. The Bushmen slumped to be 5/58 at one point, however, Ryan Yates and Whitbread put on 42 before Whitbread fell for 8.
Yates provided the bulk of the runs for the Bushmen. He was the second last batter dismissed, making a defiant 69 from 71 balls. He his 10 fours.
The competition will go into recess until January 14 after this weekend's games.
