A FULL field of 64 golfers contested the Valley Motors sponsored Back Bar Day at Gloucester Golf Club on a day where the lower temperatures and the strong breeze failed to dampen the enthusiasm at the club house presentation at day's end.
The event itself was the traditional four person ambrose and the winning team, with a score of 55 and 3/8 after handicap allowances, comprised John Parish, Rob Parish, Matt Bowden and Forster-Tuncurry gun golfer Brad Germon. In second place on 56 strokes even were Jacob Pickworth, T Briggs, Andrew Sanson and C Brown.
Third were club captain Ben Veitch, Bill Murray, Steve Macdonald and Paul Garland with 563/4 and only a count back ahead of Paul Blanch, Craig McLeod, T Moore and Jackson Bignall, also scoring 563/4 in fourth place. In fifth spot were Brian Osborne, Paul Coote, T Moore and Paul Bignall, 58, with the last trophy going to Don Parish, Mitch Young, R Pope and Kyran Laurie with 58 5/8 in sixth place.
All in all, a rather close run event, at least for the first six placed teams.
Trophies for nearest-to-the-pins were available at each hole not just the normal par-3 holes where the best tee-shot hits the button.
NTPs were available at the par-four holes for the best second shot after selecting the best drive and at the par-5s it was the top third shot.
So... at the 1st and 10th holes the trophy went to Matthew Bowden whose team sank their putt for an "eagle" on the hole.
At the 2nd and 11th holes Roy Crichton took out the trophy whereas at the 3rd and 12th holes that honour went to John Parish.
Glenn Williams did the job at the 4th and 13th holes, Don Parish at the 5th and 14th holes, Mitch Young at the 6th and 15th holes, Brad Germon at the 7th and 16th holes, Paul Coote at the 8th and 17th holes, and Kyran Laurie at the 9th and 18th holes. The long drive trophies were won by Don Parish and K Predeben.
Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, November 25 was won by Jacob Pickworth with 18 stableford points and a count back from the field and ball winners headed by Graeme Marsh and David Maddalena both on 18 points, and Graham Hjorth, Karen Howarth and Peter McIntyre a point further behind on 17.
On Saturday, December 3 the Gloucester golfers are playing the December Monthly Medal an individual d
stroke event sponsored by the Arkwood family.
The following Saturday the club are playing an individual stableford.
Rugby league
GLOUCESTER'S John Parish will be inducted into the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame in a function to be held at Wingham Services Club on Friday, December 9.
