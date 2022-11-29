Gloucester Advocate
64 golfers contested the Valley Motors sponsored event at Gloucester Golf Club

November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
The Valley Motors sponsored Back Bar Day, a four person ambrose winners were Brad Germon, Rob Parish, John Parish, Mat Bowden.

A FULL field of 64 golfers contested the Valley Motors sponsored Back Bar Day at Gloucester Golf Club on a day where the lower temperatures and the strong breeze failed to dampen the enthusiasm at the club house presentation at day's end.

