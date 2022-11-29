Glenn Williams did the job at the 4th and 13th holes, Don Parish at the 5th and 14th holes, Mitch Young at the 6th and 15th holes, Brad Germon at the 7th and 16th holes, Paul Coote at the 8th and 17th holes, and Kyran Laurie at the 9th and 18th holes. The long drive trophies were won by Don Parish and K Predeben.