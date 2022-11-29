Gloucester Soldier's Memorial Hospital is the now the permanent home of a large Aboriginal artwork created by Indigenous students at Gloucester High School.
The artwork was originally only on loan to the Hunter New England Local Health District campus in Gloucester, however, the school has now donated the artwork to the hospital.
The students who participated in an Aboriginal Art Project and created the 2021 NAIDOC painting also painted poles on the Roma Ward verandah earlier this year.
"(The poles have) brightened the campus and it has been a popular installation with staff and patients," a spokesperson from the Gloucester Health Campus said.
To celebrate the donation and thank the school community, Gloucester Health Campus, in collaboration with Aboriginal health worker Michelle Wilkes, held a community event for the students from the school who participated in the project.
This community event was a special occasion led with an Acknowledgement of Country by students Amber Galvin and Jaxon Galvin, and a traditional dance from Indigenous students and teachers at Chatham High School.
Students were also invited to tour the hospital, operating theatres and community health facilities to learn about the services available to them and answer any questions they had.
It was also an opportunity for health staff to collaborate and learn from Indigenous attendees about how they could create a more culturally safe campus.
Students were then invited to participate in a presentation on building healthy lifestyle habits from Elliott Stewart, senior Aboriginal health care education officer.
Certificates of Appreciation were presented to the Gloucester High School students for their artwork and a special thank you was extended to Ms Wendy Fraser from Gloucester High School who coordinated the project.
Ms Wilkes also presented Gloucester Health Campus administration staff with their prize for their NAIDOC Week Door Decoration and Gloucester Activities Centre clients with an Encouragement Award for their NAIDOC Week Door Decoration.
Gloucester Health Campus would like to extend a thank you to all who were involved in the event.
