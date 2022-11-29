Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester High School students donate Aboriginal art work to Gloucester Soliders' Memorial Hospital

Updated November 30 2022 - 11:21am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roma Ward nurse unit manager Deborah Buckton and acting health service manager Nicole Briggenshaw with the donated artwork. Picture supplied

Gloucester Soldier's Memorial Hospital is the now the permanent home of a large Aboriginal artwork created by Indigenous students at Gloucester High School.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.