Fixing Gloucester's potholes and the Billabong Park bridge, creating solutions to homelessness, and painting pedestrian crossings in different colours were some of the projects that three Barrington Public School students would undertake if they were mayor of MidCoast Council for a day.
Emily Hebblewhite, Maddie Wall, and Ruby Blanchard won the Gloucester Rotary Club's "If I were mayor for a day" essay competition with their ideas, and earned themselves an excursion to Yalawanyi Ganya, council's central administration building in Taree, to take a tour of the building and meet with mayor Claire Pontin.
The competition was open to all primary schools, including St Josephs, in the Gloucester and Barrington region.
Out of the 97 entries received, originally there was to be one winner, but those judging couldn't decide between three essays, and all three were from Barrington Public School.
"I'm quite chuffed about that," teacher Dave Keen said.
The girls, who all said they were excited to be there, were shown the official mayoral robes and chains, and the gavel. Cr Pontin then sat down with the students and explained what the role of mayor entailed, how council meetings work, and where council money comes from.
The students were then free to question the mayor, the first question promptly being, "When are you planning on fixing the potholes?". In answer, Cr Pontin explained the funding problems council has as a result of having such a vast network of roads.
Cr Pontin had read all of the essays prior to the girls' visit, and Gloucester Rotary Club vocational director Valda Barron said the mayor was "really interested" in the idea of painting pedestrian crossings different colours. Valda said she is looking into the issue, adding "we have to start somewhere".
Following the sit down chat with the mayor, the girls were given morning tea, followed by a tour of council offices.
The winning essays have been reproduced below .
If I were mayor for a day, I would attend all the required council meetings and gatherings. This would allow me to check in with the council and get an understanding of how they operate.
My next task would be to go around to the local schools and discuss and explain the importance of the role of mayor. I would then use my time there to gather some sensible ideas from the local school children as it is important to seek new ideas from our future leaders.
My final task for the day as a mayor would be to put a homeless shelter in our little town as none deserves to be homeless! This would provide a safe place for them to stay at night and will also provide them with a warm meal.
If I were mayor for a day, with my limited time, these would be my main priorities, simple things that can be done in a short time frame. I would hope that the next mayor would take into consideration my ideas as I only have a limited time frame as mayor.
If I were to be mayor for a day, I would first start with a plan or outline of the what I am hoping to achieve in my brief time in the role. I would do this just in case I did not finish, and this will leave the plan of action for the next mayor to follow.
I would be going on to attend council meetings to find out what is happening and play my part on the council, to pitch my ideas and then follow through.
The first thing on my list would be to attend charity event. The events I would like to be attending would be a "Stand up to Cancer" charity and a blood donation.
I would then start a fundraiser to fix the Billabong Park wobbly bridge. I will then, with any remaining money from the fundraiser, go ahead and put it towards a sport foundation to help update and area and make it better for kids to play.
I would then update the town a bit by making a shopping mall. It would help a lot as it would bring in more jobs and money. It would also bring in more people from small surrounding towns who usually would travel farther distances. They could just travel to Gloucester which brings in more people which leads back around to more money staying in the community.
I would finally go on to set up a payment fund, on behalf of the citizens of Gloucester, to build more housing, I would also ensure that more local people hlep in the building and construction.
This will take up a day, maybe even a bit more, but that is not even half as much as I want to complete.
Luckily for me I made a a list.
If I were mayor for a day, then I would most certainly organise money to fix the bridge in the Billabong Park because when the floods hit, it got destroyed and it still hasn't been fixed. So, if I were mayor for a day the first thing I would do is definitely fix the bridge the Billabong Park bridge.
I will also give all the schools in this area a little bit of money in case they need some, like if they need new locks on the toilet doors or if they need more schoolbooks and other small things like that.
I would then undoubt(edly) put more shops in town because right now town isn't the most fun place, but if we add more shops into the town then it will be more exciting and it will attract a lot more people to the town.
After all that then I would move the information centre to the old building next to Billabong Park because it would be near the centre of town and on weekends the bus goes to the park and so if the information is there then people may use it more.
Now the last thing I would do is repaint all the pedestrian crossings so they are brighter, and people can see them better. I would also paint the pedestrian crossings a bright colour and to decide the colour I will do a big vote i a town competition and whatever colour or colours (because there can be more than one colour) wins, it will be the chosen colour.
So, if I were mayor for a day then I will do all the things that I have stated and if I still have more time then I will do other things, but it is unlikely that will have leftover time.
If I were the mayor for the day, I think I would be a very good mayor.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.