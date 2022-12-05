Gloucester District Historical Society members are currently working on a new pictorial history for the district and already have an extraordinary collection of photographs to tell the tale.
However, some categories need extra material and the Society is asking for contributions.
Gloucester has a rich history to tell since our colonial settlement days. It is almost 200 years since British colonial settlement made its mark on the Gloucester valley and plenty has happened since then.
The timber industry, the dairy industry and the Gloucester town have evolved over the last century and the Historical Society would like to capture those changes in the new publication.
Categories needing more images include the dairy industry, farming generally, transport and individual people, families and properties with long connections to the district.
The Worimi, our First Nations people, are also a priority in the publication. Any images and information regarding individuals, heritage and culture, would be very welcome.
Photos may be personally valuable, so be assured the Society can scan a photo and return it to you. A short description about the photo will of course be needed and the source of the photo will be acknowledged.
If you have any photographs, sketches, or images that could be part of this publication please contact the Gloucester District Historical Society on 6558 9989 or email gloucestermuseum@bigpond.com.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.