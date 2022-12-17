Aussie Ark has announced the biggest ever release of parma wallabies into its 400 hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary.
Over the past five years the not for profit conservation organisation has been building up an insurance population of the parma wallaby at its species recovery unit in the Barrington Tops.
"For the past five years we have conducted a very successful breeding program," said Aussie Ark curator Kelly Davis.
"We provide the wallabies with all the nutrition, protection and care they need to thrive, and health check them regularly.
"Most of the wallabies released were born and bred right here at Aussie Ark."
Aussie Ark released 30 individuals, a record number for the conservation charity organisation.
"It's always incredible to see animals being released into a wild pristine environment," Ms Davis said.
"This is what we work so hard for, and this release is a true career highlight for me. Seeing those little guys bounding away into freedom is a sight I'll never forget."
New partners Clarks Shoes were on site with Aussie Ark staff to enjoy the spectacle.
Shy and reclusive, this tiny wallaby species was thought to be extinct until rediscovered in the 1960s. Extermination by feral pests, including the fox and cat, as well habitat loss and land clearing, has decimated the species. It is now classified as vulnerable.
The species was once widespread along the NSW coast, from the Queensland border to the Bega Valley in the south-east. But now their range is confined to the coast and ranges of central and northern NSW, with the Gosford district a stronghold.
The release is an important step for the program, and now Aussie Ark will continue to expand its breeding program for future releases.
Rangers will also monitored the released wallabies, and hope to see successful breeding in a wild space next year.
To get involved and join Aussie Ark's conservation crusade for the parma wallaby and other endangered species, head to aussieark.org.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.