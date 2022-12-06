Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester golfer wins division three Women's Golf NSW Medal

MM
By Mick McDonald
December 6 2022 - 12:00pm
Gloucester golfer Alison Windeyer with her Golf NSW medal after her win at Stonecutters Ridge in Sydney. She won her division with a net 66, the lowest score of the day.

GLOUCESTER golfer Alison Windeyer is still at a loss to explain the red hot run of form that culminated in her winning division three at the State playoffs for the Women's Golf NSW Medal played at Stonecutters Ridge in Sydney.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

