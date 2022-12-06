GLOUCESTER golfer Alison Windeyer is still at a loss to explain the red hot run of form that culminated in her winning division three at the State playoffs for the Women's Golf NSW Medal played at Stonecutters Ridge in Sydney.
Alison won her division with a net score of 66.
"I was very happy with that - I didn't only win my division for country NSW, it was also the lowest score for the whole of the State,'' she said.
"Stonecutters Ridge is a magnificent golf course with lots of challenges. Fortunately I managed to avoid most of them.
"The weather was perfect and the company was great. But golf can be good or bad, it can take you either way.
"I just had a good day."
Alison's journey to Sydney started by winning her division in Gloucester.
However, advancing any further than that appeared to be an impossible dream, or so she thought.
From there she progressed to the Central North Coast qualifying round in Coffs Harbour in September. Another win there saw her on the way to Stonecutters Ridge, where she produced her best-ever round and came home with the State medal.
Alison has a handicap of 39.4. While she's been playing golf for a decade, she hasn't been a regular on the course for the past couple of years.
"COVID really stopped everyone from playing, and then we had the floods,'' she said.
However, with the pandemic hopefully in decline and the promise of better weather, Alison wants to start playing on a weekly basis.
"I've finished work now, so hopefully I'll have more time for golf,'' she said.
She started playing golf when living in Cromer in Sydney's northern beaches.
"I did a course run by NSW Sport and Recreation,'' she explained.
That was enough to get her interested in the sport and from there she joined the Cromer club.
She moved to Gloucester eight years ago and immediately joined the local club.
Alison said a hole-in-one aced at Cromer in 2011 was her most memorable performance on the golf course until her win in the State medal.
Looking forward to next year, Alison wants to help Gloucester make a mark in the Central North Coast pennants.
"We entered for the first time two years ago,'' she explained.
"It was very new to everyone, so we're polishing up on our pennant play and looking forward to when that starts in March.''
Alison maintains golf is a game anyone can play, although with a couple of provisos.
"As long as you have plenty of time and patience,'' she said.
