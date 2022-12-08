Markets
December
Gloucester Farmers Markets, Saturday, December 10 at Billabong Park, from 8am; Twilight Christmas Markets, Friday, December 16 at Billabong Park, from 5pm.
Art exhibition
From December 8
Gloucester Gallery is set to finish the year in a big way with the return of Newcastle artist, Susana Enriquez and her collection, "Beyond the Landscape". Beginning Thursday, December 8, the exhibition captures the sights and experiences of Tasmania, filtered through Susana's highly emotive and abstract vision. The official opening is on Saturday, December 10 at 2pm.
Book launch
December 9
The official book launch of 'Karamea House' by Anne Keen will be held at the Gloucester Citizens Centre on Friday, December 9 from 5-7pm. The book will also be available at the Gloucester Twilight Markets at Billabong Park on December 16 from 5-9pm.
Christmas goodies stall
December 10
Members of Gloucester CWA Evening Branch are busy this week baking ready for our Christmas Goodies Stall. The stall will be at Hannafords corner on Saturday, December 10, selling will commence at 9am. We will have all your special treats. The Christmas raffle will be drawn at 12 noon, make sure you have your tickets. First prize is a fruit cake, second prize a Christmas pudding.
Movie at the Library
December 22
Go on a magical adventure to the North Pole when Polar Express screens at Gloucester Library at 10am.
New Year's Eve celebrations
Gloucester Park
New Year's Eve twilight market stalls, community festival and fireworks, brought to you by Gloucester Business Chamber.
