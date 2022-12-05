Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester netball and croquet clubs receive funding

Updated December 6 2022 - 8:56am, first published 5:00am
Sporting groups in Gloucester have shared in the Upper Hunter Electorate's $400,000 allocation of the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program, with nine projects securing funding.

