$18,000 towards Gloucester and District Netball Incorporated to upgrade the lighting on the courts to improve player safety;

$7476 to Gloucester Croquet Club for infrastructure improvements.

$34,000 for Paterson Public School P and C Association to replace playground equipment;

$21,984 to the NSW Rural Fire Service Association on behalf of Clarence Town Rural Fire Brigade for training and response equipment;

$21,000 goes to Paterson Rural Fire Brigade for work on the driveway, car park and front fence;

$20,000 for Gresford Cricket Club Incorp. to replace synthetic grass at Vacy Oval;

$20,000 awarded to Clarence Town and District Progress Association Inc. for the Clarence Town Village green playground;

$16,275 for Dungog Shire Community Centre to improve outdoor meeting space for client and community use;