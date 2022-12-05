Sporting groups in Gloucester have shared in the Upper Hunter Electorate's $400,000 allocation of the NSW Government's 2022 Community Building Partnership Program, with nine projects securing funding.
The Community Building Partnership program has funded more than 18,000 community projects since it commenced in 2009.
Successful in the Upper Hunter Electorate for the 2022 round include:
Upper Hunter MP Dave Layzell said the State Government funds will deliver much-needed improvements to local facilities including Paterson Public School with the Parents and Citizens Association successfully applying for $34,000 to improve the playground.
"This is fantastic news also for Clarence Town and Paterson RFS brigades with funds to assist both units to undertake much needed projects.
"This grassroots funding will directly help create a more vibrant and inclusive local community with positive social, environmental and recreational outcomes," Mr Layzell said.
"I congratulate all of the organisations that were successful in their application and look forward to seeing these projects make a real difference for community groups in the area."
Applications for the 2023 Program open in May next year.
For more information about the NSW Government's Community Building Partnership Program, visit www.nsw.gov.au/cbp.
