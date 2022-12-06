Gloucester Gallery is set to finish the year in a big way with the return of Newcastle artist, Susana Enriquez and her collection, 'Beyond the Landscape'.
Beginning Thursday, December 8 and running through to Sunday January 1, 2023, the exhibition captures the sights and experiences of Tasmania, filtered through Susana's highly emotive and abstract vision.
"It's about landscapes, but also how the landscapes disappear and become something else," Susana said.
"It's just like the experience that takes you deeper into contemplation.
"I'm an abstract painter; I'm not documenting - I'm recreating."
The aptly titled 'Beyond the Landscape' is a collection of 20 paintings that capture the natural beauty of the region, in both its delicacy and savagery, impressions collected from a three week journey through the southern isle that were then committed to canvas over the following year and a half.
Inside the beauty there's a lot of dark things- Susana Enriquez
"It is from a trip I did in Tasmania last year where I was really impressed for many reasons; the pristine beauty of some areas, the ancestry of the forests with trees that are thousands of years old, it's just so amazing," Susana said.
"But at the same time reading some of the history about the island and the indigenous people, which wasn't good.
"Inside the beauty there's a lot of dark things."
Capturing darkness is nothing new for Susana who has previously exhibited at Gloucester Gallery with her collection 'Black summer, Once upon a...fire' - an exhibition of work based on the devastating 2019 bushfires.
The work was confronting to the point where some gallery visitors registered strong physical responses where confronting the abstract images.
"I was really touched when people were walking into the gallery and some of them were in tears," Susana said.
"One lady said, 'I was in the Blue Mountains and my house burned out and I can see it in your painting', and another woman said 'I can see the fire there, I can feel the darkness of that'."
Born and raised in Mexico City, Susana moved to Australia in 2001 where she added to her already impressive list of qualifications by obtaining a doctorate in fine art from Newcastle University.
Prior to establishing herself as a visual artist, Susana was an accomplished musician, having attained a Bachelor of Music (flute and percussion) degree from the Institute of Fine Arts School of Music, Mexico. Following that, she went on to study drama and literature at tertiary level, before eventually devoting herself to painting and visual arts.
However, music is still prominent in her creative process.
"Music transports you, it brings memories of moments and places and emotions," Susana said.
"Also, I find sometimes in my painting and with music they have similar elements, like balance, contrast, depth.
"How even if it's only one colour in the painting you have some harmonies, like the violin is one colour of sound, but that violin can recreate different colours, or you can play different colours with a new instrument."
You can experience Susana Enriquez's collection 'Beyond the Landscape' at Gloucester Gallery from Thursday, December 8 until Sunday, January 1, 2023, with official opening on Saturday, December 10 at 2pm.
