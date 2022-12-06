Gloucester Advocate
Susana Enriquez at Gloucester Gallery with new exhibition

RK
By Rick Kernick
December 6 2022 - 6:00pm
Gloucester Gallery is set to finish the year in a big way with the return of Newcastle artist, Susana Enriquez and her collection, 'Beyond the Landscape'.

Local News

