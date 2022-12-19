Gloucester High School students farewelled their locks while raising much needed money for the Leukaemia Foundation when they took part in the World's Greatest Shave.
The students raised more than $12,000 for the charity as their hair, like scenes from a bad movie, ended up on the cutting room floor.
Well, the floor of the school assembly hall perhaps.
Gloucester High drama teacher and SRC (student representative council) coordinator, Renee Berger, was full of praise for the students and their altruistic achievement.
"Oh, it was fantastic. We raised over $12,000, with $2500 of that being contributed by one of our school captains, Nick Maslen, who put one of his steers to auction and donated the proceeds," Renee said.
For the 15 students and one teacher who went under the clippers there were cheers of encouragement and applause from students dropping by to watch the event; each of whom also contributed a gold coin donation to the cause.
Hair cutting on the day was handled by Tracy Grant from Tracy's Salon of Barrington, who, along with two helpers, used her professional expertise to safely separate pupils from ponytails.
The event was a surprising success for the school given this is the first year of entering the charity challenge.
Despite the savagery of the makeovers, the only regrets were expressed by those students who hadn't signed on for the fundraiser.
"There's a whole heap of kids who said 'I really wish I had signed up and done that as well', and I've told them 'well, you just keep growing your hair and we'll do it again next', so we'll definitely do it again next year," Renee said.
"It's important to support the Leukemia Foundation because everybody has known somebody who's been affected by leukemia - my grandfather passed away from leukemia.
"We really need to support ways to find a cure, and that's not going to happen in making small waves, we need to create tsunamis of funding so that we can tackle it head on."
