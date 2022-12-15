Around Gloucester the sound of words as old as the surrounding hills can now be heard, spoken in voices young and eager to regrow an ancient culture.
Beginning in February this year, the Bucketts Way Neighbourhood Group (BWNG) has been hosting Gathang workshops for members of the Aboriginal community, teaching the Gathang language to an emerging generation.
The program has come about through the allocation of a federal grant via the Indigenous Languages and Arts program, and according to BWNG connections program officer, Amber Galvin, the results have been nothing short of amazing.
"We knew there were people in the community wanting it here for years, but it was always too hard, but when I started working at the neighbourhood centre, we managed to find a grant to make it happen," Amber said.
"The students are loving it.
"It's just changed them, we can see the difference in them.
"It's helped with their confidence, it's really improved them in every way."
The students are instructed in Gathang language by Benn Stewart who travels from Taree for the lessons. Ben is accompanied by Uncle Will Paulson, who brings his tremendous knowledge of culture to students hungry for knowledge.
Gathang is the language of the Worimi, Biripi and Gringai people
By all reports the Gathang workshops have had such a positive impact in returning language and culture within the Gloucester community.
At present there are about 25 people undertaking the workshops, consisting of both adults and children.
Due to the lack of Gathang teachers, the program is currently available to Aboriginal community members only, however, as more Gathang speakers are trained, it is hoped the program can be expanded to the broader general community.
"A few of us will have to become teachers first, so it's a bit down the track, but we hope to then have it taught in the community as well to everybody," Amber said.
"All the schools are very keen for it, we just don't have anyone at that stage to teach it."
