It's Christmas time and to get into the spirit of the festive season, Gloucester Business Chamber is running its window display competition for best shopfront display.
Following the success of the event's inaugural staging last year, the business chamber has looked to boost the number of businesses getting onboard.
Entries have now closed and voting is underway which is done by going to the chamber's facebook page and registering a 'like'.
The business with the highest number of likes will be announced the winner.
Voting is open to everyone and runs until Sunday, December 18, with the winner announced on Monday December 19.
It is hoped the initiative will encourage Gloucester and its surrounding residents to shop locally, by providing a convivial experience for all.
With a reported one third of all Christmas shopping now taking place online, a trend that has been growing annually, it is often small businesses that bear the brunt of what may have once been a stable market.
In rural and regional areas this can have devastating repercussions when shops are driven out of business and communities suddenly find themselves lacking an important element in their infrastructure, a factor recognised by Gloucester Business Chamber president, Matt Clinch.
"Anything that gets people in front of shopfronts can only be a good thing, and then it's really up to the shops to get people across their threshold," Mr Clinch said.
"I've certainly seen people coming down and having a look at the displays, mostly after hours, but you know it certainly does provoke interest and is part of the Support Local scheme."
While the shopfront decorations have definitely proven to be a talking point amongst shoppers, the competition is far from the extent of the chamber's efforts to assist the local business community.
The chamber is driving a process of adaptation in the area of digital marketing for businesses, designed to maximise their voice amongst the local community and possibly beyond.
"This year it's really about workshops and providing further learning for local businesses on how to pivot and innovate with the times as online shopping is becoming a craze, but also marketing your business to be able to get the traffic you require," Mr Clinch said.
"Most important is the customer service side, not just hello with a smile or a welcome, it's really about your response time on your leads, and then your lead generation to conversion.
"For those businesses really starting to hit the online and the social media platforms, the quicker you can respond to customer inquiries, the higher the probability you're going to get a lead to convert to a sale, so we're focusing on being able to provide the marketing support that businesses require.
"That and all the little hints and tips around the social media is how you really can get into people's faces in the online platforms."
If you'd like to vote for the best shopfront display, just go the the Gloucester Business Chamber's facebook page and 'like' the display you think deserves to win.
