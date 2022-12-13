Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Gloucester businesses dress up their windows for Christmas

Updated December 14 2022 - 9:24am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It's Christmas time and to get into the spirit of the festive season, Gloucester Business Chamber is running its window display competition for best shopfront display.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.