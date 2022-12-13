JOHN 'Tad' Parish has joined fellow Magpies, Kevin Everett, Keith Tull and Joe White in the Group Three Rugby League Hall of Fame.
This follows the induction held at the Wingham Services Club.
Parish was one of six inductees into the hall of fame, along with Max Coggan (Taree United), Marshall Loadsman (broadcaster), Norm Taylor (Taree Old Bar), Darrin Dark (Old Bar Pirates) and Allan Skinner (Wingham). Kevin Everett and Joe White were among hall of fame members who attended the function, with Everett officially inducting Parish into Group Three's most exclusive club.
Parish started playing rugby league with the Gloucester juniors before advancing to senior grades. He was given an opportunity to play first grade in 1974 while still eligible for under 18s by then captain-coach Barry Bryant, a former first grader with Western Suburbs.
That was one of the few successful seasons the Magpies enjoyed in that decade after the club had been dominant in Group 18/Group 3 for much of the 1950s and '60s.
"We made the semi-finals that year,'' Parish recalled during an interview at the hall of fame induction.
"(Taree) United beat us in the minor semi to knock us out. They went onto win the premiership.''
Despite Gloucester's lack of success, Parish was named in Group Three and North Coast representative sides. North Coast then took in the area from Gloucester to Tweed Heads. He was also named in a NSW Country team to tour south east Queensland. Parish was later lured to Newcastle, although he remained living in Gloucester. Parish was named the Newcastle player of the year in 1978.
He returned to the Magpies in 1979 but had two seasons with Wingham in 1982/83 when Gloucester withdrew from the first division. Parish was among those who helped resurrect the Magpies to play in the Group Three Saturday League and was a member of the 1988 premiership winning side.
He continues to follow the fortunes of the Magpies, with the club now in the Newcastle and Hunter Rugby League Northern Conference.
"I'm a proud Gloucester boy,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.