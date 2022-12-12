Gloucester Advocate
Peter Markey wins Gloucester RLS Club sponsored golf event

Updated December 13 2022 - 12:31pm, first published December 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Ben Veith won the monthly medal for December..

PETER Markey turned in the top stableford score across the field in the Gloucester RSL Club sponsored Gloucester golf event.

