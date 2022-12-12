PETER Markey turned in the top stableford score across the field in the Gloucester RSL Club sponsored Gloucester golf event.
The day was cool to start with, warming toward the middle of the day. The course retains its top condition having returned to play-your-ball-as-it-lies conditions the previous week.
Steve Macdonald, 35, turned in the top score in A-grade. Peter Sate also finished with 35 points for his win in B-grade but needed a count back to do so.
In C-grade, Peter Markey won the day with a big 39 stableford points, the top score in his grade and across the field.
Balls were won by Peter Markey 39, Paul Coote 36, Peter Sate, Dave Mann and Steve Macdonald 35 with Steve Williams and visitor Sean Yates picking up the last balls with 34 points.
Nearest-to-the-pins were won by Dave Mann in B-grade and Paul Coote in C-grade at the 4th and 13th holes finishing a creditable 295cm and 272cm away respectively.
At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Steve Williams, 222cm, in A-grade, Dave Samson, 152cm, in B-grade and Graeme Marsh, 376cm, in C-grade all took home trophies for their great tee shots.
Steve Macdonald had the longest drive in A-grade at the 8th and 17th holes with Dave Samson and Sean Yates doing the job in B and C-grades respectively.
Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, December 9 was won by Trevor Sharpe who was well ahead of the field with 19 points.
Ball winners on 16 points apiece were Doug Blanch, Wayne Maddalena and Phil Hawkins with Wayne Maddalena picking up the last ball with 14 points and a count back.
On Saturday, December 17 the golf club is sponsoring an individual stableford as the traditional Christmas Cheer Day where everyone, or almost everyone, gets a prize.
The following Saturday, December 24 there is another individual stableford.
As reported last week newly appointed club captain Ben Veitch turned in a great round on the Gloucester course to win Gloucester Golf Club's Arkwood Family sponsored monthly medal.
