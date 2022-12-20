New Year's Eve is shaping up to be a fun night in Gloucester with fireworks, entertainment and fun for all.
Organising the festivities once again will be the Gloucester Business Chamber which, following on from the resounding success of last year's event, is looking to 'step it up' for the 2022.
"Last year was our first year for this and it was quite well received and post-event we had people giving us all the positive feedback and insisting that we go again this year," business chamber president, Matt Clinch said.
"We learned a lot last year and we're stepping it up.
"There's a lot more investment being made. In fact, we've doubled the investment this year."
Performing on the night will be Kate Lush and the Steve Edmonds band while a specialist production company has been brought in to handle all the lighting and sound for the venue.
Funding has been received from the NSW government and organisers are using it to create a more inclusive event.
We're making rides to see for the kids free to take off some of that financial burden of parents- Matt Clinch
Though last year's event was well received, a number of alterations to the program have been included this year in a bid to further improve the experience.
"We're fortunate enough this year to get some funding from the State government and because of this, true to our intent is to be able to offer an all inclusive event," said Mr Clinch.
"We're making rides for the kids free to take off some of that financial burden of parents, and fireworks this year will be 10pm instead of 9pm, again learning from last year that 9 o'clock was just on the border of being dark enough to get the full effect.
"There'll be some local musicians there as well during the intermissions in amongst the the main band. It's set to be a really great night."
Festivities start at 5pm and ends at 10:30pm at Gloucester District Park, Boundary Street, Gloucester
Businesses interested in sponsorship opportunities for the event can receive further information by contacting Gloucester Business Chamber via email: gloucesterchamber@hotmail.com
