Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester VIEW Club finishes 2022 with last meeting

By Bev Maybury
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
2022 committee (seated) Vivien Webeck, Dianne Fiddes (zone councillor), and delegate Judy Earle; (standing) Bev Maybury, Jenifer James, Judy Holstein, Chris Redman, Marlene Merchant, Pat Radford; (absent) Jenny Goddard. Picture supplied

Gloucester VIEW Club held their last meeting for 2022 with final preparations for the Christmas luncheon being made along with many other items on the agenda being discussed.

