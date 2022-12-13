Gloucester VIEW Club held their last meeting for 2022 with final preparations for the Christmas luncheon being made along with many other items on the agenda being discussed.
Members will be pleased to know that the club ended the year financially sound after many enjoyable meetings, where the aim is to support the five Learning for Life students (who will receive their annual gift card and Christmas greeting this month).
The committee has endeavoured to present interesting ideas for the luncheons by introducing some different approaches, such as the Irish joke telling to celebrate St Patrick's Day, members' ANZAC presentation, trivia quizzes, costume jewellery Sale (an idea so good another VIEW Club has also held one), a "Guess who this Ii" activity where members brought in baby photos, several "getting to know you" presentations by members, and providing some different foods with the help of the caterers Land and Sea while also having the traditional birthday celebration (this year incorporating a fashion parade) and some guest speakers.
The committee takes this opportunity to thank president Vivien Webeck for her unending support of the 2022 committee of vice president Judy Holstein (table decorator extraordinaire), secretary Jenifer James, assistant secretary/publicity officer Bev Maybury, treasurer Chris Redman, assistant treasurer Marlene Merchant, delegate Judy Earle, welfare officer Jenny Goddard and program officer (and producer of the great newsletter) Pat Radford.
Although not on the committee Margaret Smith has been a wonderful trading table manager and thanks go to her for all her efforts to raise money for the Learning for Life students.
The committee also thanks Club Gloucester, Land and Sea and those generous folk and businesses who make donations for their support of which the members are very appreciative.
Merry Christmas to all and best wishes for a happy new year.
