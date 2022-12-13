The committee has endeavoured to present interesting ideas for the luncheons by introducing some different approaches, such as the Irish joke telling to celebrate St Patrick's Day, members' ANZAC presentation, trivia quizzes, costume jewellery Sale (an idea so good another VIEW Club has also held one), a "Guess who this Ii" activity where members brought in baby photos, several "getting to know you" presentations by members, and providing some different foods with the help of the caterers Land and Sea while also having the traditional birthday celebration (this year incorporating a fashion parade) and some guest speakers.