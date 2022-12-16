Gloucester Advocate

NSW National Parks Photo Competition

December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
From snowy mountain summits to secluded beaches, there are plenty of photo opportunities in NSW national parks. Picture supplied

A special breed of shutterbug will be spotted in NSW national parks this summer, vying for the title of best photograph in the first ever NSW National Parks Photo Competition.

