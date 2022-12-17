Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Ladies Bowls from on the green

By Pat
December 17 2022 - 6:00pm
Gloucester women's bowling club's Christmas party. Picture supplied

Thursday, December 15 was Gloucester ladies bowling club's last day at bowls for 2022 with social bowls being played and a lot of fun being had on the green.

