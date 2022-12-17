Thursday, December 15 was Gloucester ladies bowling club's last day at bowls for 2022 with social bowls being played and a lot of fun being had on the green.
There were some very interesting dress for the day also as it was our Christmas party as well
After bowls we all enjoyed a lovely smorgasbord lunch from the Jack High Restaurant.
The lucky winners for bowls were Ruth Redman Spider Prize
A draw from the cards for the games: winners Paula Standen, Julie Kriss, Bev Murray; runner up Marge Moore, Penny Gibson, Di Pritchard.
Prize winners were: Kerrie Green, Bev Germon, Denise Jut; Paula Standen, Joy Hurworth
Congratulations to all these lucky ladies
On our first day back at bowls on January 18 will be a fancy dress up day. Everyone is asked to purchase six items from any of the local op shops to wear, for example, dress, hat, scarf, socks, necklace, bangle. Any one not dressing up will be fined $5.
This is another fun day to start our new year of bowls.
Don't forget to have your name in for bowls by 8.30am for a 9am start and remember there is no morning tea.
Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Stay Safe
See you on the green in 2023.
