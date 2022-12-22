Gloucester Advocate
Home/Newsletters/Weekly Wrap List

Appeal to open up short term accommodation

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
According to Dheera Smith, the lack of available housing in the Mid-Coast region has caused distress socially and economically. Picture Shutterstock.

An appeal by MidCoast Councillor Dheera Smith to members of the community, businesses and investors to open up the short term accommodation market to help ease the growing rental crisis received unanimous support from fellow councillors at during the December council meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.