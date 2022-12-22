Gloucester Advocate

A central aim of Little Blue Dinosaur is to help make holiday time safer for children

December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
Signs urging motorists to Slow Down, Kids Around will begin appearing around beaches, parks and other busy recreational locations. Picture supplied.

Slow down and look out for children during these holidays to help reduce child pedestrian injuries and fatalities across the region is the message from MidCoast Council.

Local News

