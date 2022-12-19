The votes have been counted for the second annual Christmas Window Display competition, and the winner is the Gloucester Visitor Information Centre.
This year's competition saw some fantastic entries with participating businesses dressing up their shopfronts in celebration of the festive season.
Despite the outstanding level of competition, nothing quite beats Santa in a canoe.
Run by the Gloucester Business Chamber, the competition is a little good natured fun for the festive season that also aims to keep Christmas shopping dollars with local retailers.
Voting was done via the chamber's Facebook page where people could click on a 'like' for the display they preferred, with the business with the most likes taking the prize.
According to Gloucester Business Chamber's Matt Clinch, the voting was up on last year and even quite feverish as the eligible polling time drew to a close.
"We were blown away, particularly from the last few days when they all seemed to kicking in with some rivalry," Matt said.
"I had people stopping me in the street talking about it, saying things like 'we're just going to jump on the phone and get our relatives to vote'."
All in all it seems that retailers are holding their own in what may otherwise be described as a difficult period for small businesses. Thankfully they are surrounded by a supportive community.
"It (business) was really slow in November, but things have certainly picked up and we had our twilight markets on Friday and the feedback we're getting is people have outdone their sales from the same time last year," Matt said.
"And the street parade and marching bands are always a favourite. Always."
