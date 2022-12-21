Two boys and a female patient were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after an all terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled on a property at Upper Bowman, north-east of Gloucester.
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was called by NSW Ambulance to the property at around 1.4 pm Wednesday afternoon, December 21.
A female and two boys sustained injuries in the roll-over. A male who was also in the vehicle escaped injury.
The patients were treated on scene by NSWA paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team prior to airlifting the two boys to John Hunter Children's Hospital. The female patient was airlifted to John Hunter by the Toll NSW Ambulance helicopter.
All patients were in a stable condition.
