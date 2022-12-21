Gloucester Advocate

Three people, including two bots, airlifted to John Hunter Hospital

December 22 2022 - 9:05am
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter. Picture supplied

Two boys and a female patient were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital after an all terrain vehicle (ATV) rolled on a property at Upper Bowman, north-east of Gloucester.

