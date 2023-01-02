NSW National Parks photo competition is now open

Capture your favourite NSW national park before January 31 and you could win a dream holiday.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is inviting you to head into your favourite NSW national park and capture the beauty of nature through your camera lens.
"Considering we have some of NSW's most iconic and well-visited national parks, this is the perfect excuse to head out and explore all that the Mid-Coast has to offer," MidCoast Council natural systems manager, Gerard Tuckerman said.
"The natural beauty of our region is recognised widely," he said.
"Myall Lakes National Park was the ninth most visited National Park in NSW in 2018.
"Barrington Tops, Crowdy Bay and Booti Booti National parks are also very well visited."
The photo competition is an opportunity for nature lovers and photographers to showcase the incredible beauty and diversity of local parks and reserves and help tell the story of the important natural places and cultural heritage.
Whether you're a beginner, an amateur or professional photographer, adventurer or nature enthusiast, this competition is for you.
If you love photography, exploring new trails and lookouts, or simply spending time in nature, NPWS would love to see the national parks from your perspective.
Enter your best shot of any NSW national park or reserve, or on Lord Howe Island in the photo competition categories below:
Landscapes and vistas
Capture a breathtaking view in a NSW national park.
Animals and plants
Safely snap a picture of the native fauna and flora that make up our precious ecosystems.
Enjoying nature
Enter a picture of your latest holiday or adventure, from camping, walking, swimming, cycling, kayaking and more.
Remote country
Escape the crowds and capture the remote and rugged wilderness of our lesser-known national parks, away from the cities and coast.
You have the opportunity to turn your summer snaps into a dream stay.
Four category winners, one per category, will receive a holiday of their choice in unique NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service accommodation, valued between $1200 and $2100.
To enter the competition and find terms and conditions, head to: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/photo-competition
