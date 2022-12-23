Roadworks on the Bucketts Way south of the township of Stratford are now complete.
This project is part of a $25 million package of works along the Bucketts Way and will improve road safety and provide opportunities for regional development.
The upgrade included the full road reconstruction of 1.9 kilometres of the Bucketts Way between Upper Avon Road at Craven and Wood Street in Stratford.
These works have provided a smoother and safer section of road- MidCoast Council's Executive Manager Transport and Engineering, Peter Gesling
The works included upgrading pipe culverts, new open drainage channels, installation of guardrail and a new bitumen surfacing complemented by line marking upgrades.
"These works have provided a smoother and safer section of road," MidCoast Council's executive manager transport and engineering, Peter Gesling said.
These works on the Bucketts Way are funded by the Australian Government's Roads of Strategic Importance initiative, with contribution from the NSW State Government. The Australian Government's contribution is capped at $20 million, with the total project cost projected to be $25 million.
