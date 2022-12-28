Gloucester Scouts Hall has undergone something of a makeover with the painting of a mural on the side of the building.
Painted by Deb Parker of Murals on the Move, the mural displays scenes of native wildlife engaging in 'Gloucester-like' activities, such as bike riding, canoeing, bushwalking and reading books.
The project was organised by Gloucester Charities who undertook a process of community consultation that included a poll gauging residents' attitude toward the project, before then presenting their proposal to MidCoast Council.
Following an overwhelmingly positive response from the public council proceeded to 'green light' the project. The project was independently funded thereby incurring no cost to the community or requiring redirection of council or state government revenue.
Asked about community reaction to the mural, organiser and Gloucester Charities volunteer, Annemie Pelletier said it had met with resounding approval.
"Everybody has been highly complimentary, the comments are all 'it's great' and 'it looks fantastic'," Annemie said.
With the great result achieved with the initial painting, and in line with requests from within the community, the group will have the other side of the building painted in a similar fashion.
The work is scheduled to happen sometime between January 10 and 15, and will again utilise the services of artist, Deb Parker.
"She's an absolutely lovely lady," Annemie said.
"She did a little bit extra at no extra charge because she just had fun doing it."
