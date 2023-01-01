Dale Rabbet returned from a recent trip to Antarctica with her usual steady form intact ... good enough for a win for her in the Veteran Golfers event at the Gloucester course on Tuesday, December 27.
Snuck in between Christmas Day and New Year, the event was never going to attract a huge field and so it turned out on a day that was otherwise pretty good for golf generally.
The event was an Individual Stableford and Dale Rabbett's modest 34 Stableford points was good enough on the day for a win. She was one point ahead of runner up Max Shepherd, 33, who, in turn was a count back ahead of the first of two ball winners Carolyn Davies who turned in a card representing 33 points followed by club captain, Ben Veitch, a point further back on 32.
Dale Rabbett managed to win the Nearest-to-the-Pin at the par-3 4th and 13th holes while Steve Burns did the job at the 6th and 15th holes.
On the first Tuesday of the New Year, January 3, the Gloucester Veteran Golfers will be playing an Individual Stableford sponsored by Di and Jim Russell. The following Tuesday there will be a Four Ball better Ball Stableford sponsored by Di and Steve Burns.
Veterans Golf December 20
Trevor Sharp and Peter Ross both continued their outstanding recent form to share the lead in the Individual Stroke competition conduction by the Gloucester veteran Golfers on Tuesday 20 December an event sponsored Penny and David Mitchell.
The winning score for both leaders was an outstanding net 66 or six under par after adjustment for their handicaps. The winner was Trevor Sharp whose 66 was just a count back ahead of that of runner up Peter Ross. Balls in the associated ball competition were won by Dave Moss and Phil Hawkins five strokes back on 71, Peter Sate 72, Bill Murray and Roy Crichton 73, Peter Buettel and Mark Stone 74 and Carolyn Davies 76 taking away the last ball on offer.
The top putter on the day was Peter Buettel who completed his round with only 26 strokes on the green.
Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Carolyn Davies at the 4th and 13th holes finishing a mere 65 cm from home while at the 6th and 15th Dale Rabbett did the job with a tee shot 110 cm away, well inside Brian McInnes who was the best of the blokes on the day only managing to finish 8 metres from the hole.
The day was one of mixed feelings for all Gloucester Veteran Golfers. The pleasure of another round on the best country course in Australia was mitigated by the knowledge that the day was that of the funeral of Allan Isaac. Allan was a former member of the Gloucester Country Club who died Friday 16 December. After the event the veteran golfers were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Bruce Fraser on Thursday 22 December. Bruce was a long term committee member with the Gloucester Veterans and he will be sadly missed not just among his many friends at the club but in the wider Gloucester community.
An Individual Stableford is the first event of the New Year on January 3.
