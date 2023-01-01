The day was one of mixed feelings for all Gloucester Veteran Golfers. The pleasure of another round on the best country course in Australia was mitigated by the knowledge that the day was that of the funeral of Allan Isaac. Allan was a former member of the Gloucester Country Club who died Friday 16 December. After the event the veteran golfers were deeply saddened to learn of the sudden death of Bruce Fraser on Thursday 22 December. Bruce was a long term committee member with the Gloucester Veterans and he will be sadly missed not just among his many friends at the club but in the wider Gloucester community.