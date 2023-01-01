Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester veterans golf

Updated January 2 2023 - 10:06am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vets captain Derek Bardwell and Tuesday's winner Dale Rabbett. Picture supplied

Dale Rabbet returned from a recent trip to Antarctica with her usual steady form intact ... good enough for a win for her in the Veteran Golfers event at the Gloucester course on Tuesday, December 27.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.