Stone makes his mark at Gloucester Golf

Regular readers of this column will know that Mark Stone's name appears quite regularly, mostly associated with modest scores taking out regular prizes at the Gloucester Golf Course on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Not so this Saturday, December 31 when Mark turned in a round six better than handicap and far-and-away the best Stableford score of the day across all grades.
The event was an Individual Stableford to close out 2022 and the winner in A grade was Roy Crichton with 39 Stableford points. In B grade, Peter Sate was best with 37 points although he did need a count back to take the top spot in the grade. Mark Stone was the winner in C grade with 42 points well head on the next score in his grade and across the field. Balls were won by Mark Stone 42, Roy Crichton, Graeme Marsh 39; John Parish 37, Paul Coote 36 and Paul Blanch 35.
Nearest-to-the-Pins were won at the 4th and 13th holes by Paul Blanch with nary a B or C grader in sight although one player claimed without any satisfaction from the Committee that a metre off the putting surface ought to be seen as good enough this close to Christmas. At the shorter 6th and 15th holes Roy Crichton is A grade was 259 cm from home while visitor M Sager in B grade and Mark Stone in C grade were 169 cm and 266 cm shy of the hole respectively.
The long drives were won by David Parish, Scott Preston and Derek Bardwell at the par-5 8th and 17th holes.
Super Sevens
Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, December 30 saw winner David Hjorth two Stableford points ahead of a field of five ball winners all on the same score. David turned in a card for 19 points two ahead of five players on 17: Peter Markey, Dave Mann, Phil Hawkins, Jim Dunn and Peter McIntyre.
Saturday, January 7 is the opening Monthly Medal of 2023; it is an Individual Stroke competition with the Medal going to the top net score on the day with net and gross trophies in three grades, all of which is sponsored by the Arkwood Family. The following Saturday there is Men's Foursomes Championships.
December 24
Andrew Badham turned in the outstanding round in a relatively small field at the Gloucester Golf Course on Christmas Eve.
The course was again in tremendous condition with green as good as ever on a day of ever warming temperatures with little or no breeze to cool things down.
The event was an Individual Stableford played in three grades and the winner in A grade was Chris Murray with 38 Stableford points. In B grade Peter Wildblood won with a modest 37 points and Andrew Badham's 42 points was not just the best in C grade but far and away the best score of the day across the field. Balls were won by Andrew Badham 42, Beau Hebblewhite 40, Chris Murray and Paul Coote 38; Craig McLeod, Jamie Andrews and Peter Wildblood 37.
Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Chris Murray at the 4th and 13th holes finishing just 762 cm away; there was not a soul in B and C grades representing three-quarters of the field who could land their tee shots anywhere on the green. Mind you, this is a nice counterbalance to the majority of days when the B and C grade best are actually inside the A grade! It was a different story on the shorter 6th and 15th holes where Steve Burns in A grade was just 110 cm away. Bill Murray in B grade was more than a little further out at 444 cm but it was Paul Coote in C grade who starred with a tee shot just 33 cm short of the hole.
Long drives were won by Jamie Andrews, Scott Preston and Gary Threadgate in A, B and C grade respectively. There is no record kept of the distances off the tee for these drives but rumour has it that C-grader Gary Threadgate was not that far short of Jamie Andrews in A grade.
Super Sevens
Super Sevens for the week ending Friday, December 23 only attracted a small field with winner Gary West head and shoulders ahead of the field at 18 points. Ball winners were Steve Kriss with 14 points and Peter Buettel 13 on a count back.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.