Stone makes his mark at Gloucester Golf

Nearest-to-the-Pins were won by Chris Murray at the 4th and 13th holes finishing just 762 cm away; there was not a soul in B and C grades representing three-quarters of the field who could land their tee shots anywhere on the green. Mind you, this is a nice counterbalance to the majority of days when the B and C grade best are actually inside the A grade! It was a different story on the shorter 6th and 15th holes where Steve Burns in A grade was just 110 cm away. Bill Murray in B grade was more than a little further out at 444 cm but it was Paul Coote in C grade who starred with a tee shot just 33 cm short of the hole.