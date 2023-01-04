Gloucester Advocate

MidCoast Council open space strategy

January 4 2023 - 12:00pm
The Taree open space workshop at council's headquarters. Picture supplied

Better connected green space, more accessible footpaths and cycleways, more flexible open space, and more activities for young children and teenagers were among the key factors identified by residents in the development of MidCoast Council's first open space strategy.

