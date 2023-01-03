Gloucester Advocate

High range drink-driving - Gloucester

Updated January 3 2023 - 2:10pm, first published 2:01pm
Sydney man faces high-range drink-drive charge

A Sydney man has been charged with high-range drink-driving in Gloucester.

