Sydney man faces high-range drink-drive charge

A Sydney man has been charged with high-range drink-driving in Gloucester.
About 8.30pm on Thursday, December 22, 2022, Gloucester Police were conducting high visibility patrols of the Gloucester township.
They stopped and spoke with a driver, a 50 year old man from Paddington, on Church Street. The driver underwent a random breath test which produced a positive result.
Police say after undergoing breath analysis, the driver returned a high range reading over 5 times the limit of 0.05.
A witness to the incident told police: "It was lucky that nothing more serious didn't occur as a result of this irresponsible behaviour."
State-wide Operation 'Christmas/New Year 2022' is an annual state-wide road policing operation to be conducted from 00:01hrs Friday, December 23 to 23:59hrs Tuesday, January 3 inclusive.
This high visibility operation will specifically target major casual factors contributing to road trauma, being:
Double demerit points for speeding/mobile phone/helmet/restraint offences are in effect from December 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.