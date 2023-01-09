Introducing Gloucester's Australia Day ambassador Trevor Middlebrook

Trevor Middlebrook is Gloucester's 2023 Australia Day ambassador.
He is a third-generation dairy farmer from Bowman Farm, Gloucester.
"Like many others, my grandparents moved to Gloucester from Dungog after the 1905 Gloucester Estate, Barrington and Bowman Subdivision and purchased the Bowman Farm homestead block in 1926," Trevor said.
"I left school at 16 in 1977 and started dairy farming on the family properties with my parents. Off-farm activities were the regulations of football, cricket and tennis along with volunteer and communitive services as a Apexian."
Trevor met his wife-to-be, Kelly in 1984 and they were married in 1987.
"By 1995 we had three beautiful children, Olivia, Thomas and Gabrielle.
"With a wife and young family in hand, we had to make some serious decisions as our dairy industry was at the doorstep of a monstrous change of deregulation in 2000.
"It was at this point that I knew I needed to develop a very good understanding of our industry, locally and nationally.
"My involvement saw me elected to the board of Dairy Farmers Milk Co-operative (DFMC) in 2004 and I retired from the role in 2013.
"A couple of years later I was asked to stand for the DairyNSW board and held the position for a term. In 2021 I was asked again if I would stand for the DFMC board and was successfully voted back on, where I currently hold the deputy chair position.
"At 61 I still work and live on our family farm and additional properties we've acquired over the years, alongside our son who has taken on the farm management role very well as I've stepped back into the admin role that's required to run our business."
Nominations are open for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Local Project and Local Business. Forms are available at Gloucester Visitor Information Centre, Barrington General Store, MidCoast Council Gloucester Office, Gloucester Post Office or online at https://www.gloucesteraustraliaday.com/young-citizen-copy
Nominations close on January 13, 2023.
Gloucester's Australia Day celebrations kick off at the showground at 8am on Thursday, January 26, with the Welcome to Country, flag raising ceremony, national anthem and thanksgiving prayer.
CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs are combining to serve breakfast.
Luke Hester, president of Gloucester's Australia Day committee, will officially welcome guests at 9am, followed by addressed by Gloucester Hight school captains.
Winners of the best dressed and colouring-in competitions will be announced prior to the ambassador's address and the naming of Australia Day award winners. Categories are:
