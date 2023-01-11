Gloucester Advocate
Gloucester's young women invited to enter 2023 Agshows NSW Young Woman of the Year competition

January 11 2023 - 12:00pm
2022 Gloucester Young Woman of the Year Paula Edwards. Picture supplied

Show season is coming up fast, and the Gloucester Agricultural Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) is on the hunt for young women to represent Gloucester in the Agshows NSW Young Woman of the Year Competition.

