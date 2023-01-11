Show season is coming up fast, and the Gloucester Agricultural Horticultural and Pastoral Association (AH&P) is on the hunt for young women to represent Gloucester in the Agshows NSW Young Woman of the Year Competition.
Entries are now open for the 2023 Gloucester Show Young Woman Competition ahead of the Gloucester Show and Gloucester AH&P is inviting young women between the ages of 18 and 25 who reside in the Gloucester district to enter.
Any young women wishing to enter should have a genuine interest in and knowledge of rural NSW and be involved in the local show and the local community.
The first "Showgirl" competition was held in 1962 with 20 young ladies entering, and Margaret McKay was announced as the winner.
The competition has come a long way since then and is now known as The Land Sydney Royal Agshows NSW Young Woman Competition.
The competition was renamed by the Royal Agricultural Society of NSW (now also rebranded to Agshows NSW) in 2021 to "better reflect the spirit of the program to honour young rural women now and into the future".
But the aim is still the same - to find a young woman to act as an ambassador to promote the Sydney Royal Easter Show and the Agricultural Show movement across NSW.
Approximately 250 young women from 100 show societies/associations throughout NSW now enter the competition annually.
And it all starts at the local level with young ladies within the community encouraged to participate.
Entry forms and additional information on the 2023 Gloucester Show competition can be obtained from the secretary by emailing secretary@gloucestershow.org.au.
The closing date for entries is Friday, February 17, with judging scheduled to take place in early March.
The winner will be announced during the grand parade at this year's Gloucester Show which will be held on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25.
