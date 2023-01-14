Our Places: Gloucester

The town has a remarkable backdrop of the Buccan Buccans (Bucketts Mountains) surrounded by productive farms and high forested mountains. The town sits in its own valley at the junction of three rivers - the Gloucester, Avon and Barrington - in the upper catchment of the Manning River. These waters that were born in the high altitude wetlands of Barrington Tops eventually meet the sea via the Manning River double delta at Harrington.

