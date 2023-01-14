Our Places: Gloucester

Gloucester is the closest town to renowned wilderness destinations in the Barrington Tops parklands, Woko and Copeland Tops.
The town has a remarkable backdrop of the Buccan Buccans (Bucketts Mountains) surrounded by productive farms and high forested mountains. The town sits in its own valley at the junction of three rivers - the Gloucester, Avon and Barrington - in the upper catchment of the Manning River. These waters that were born in the high altitude wetlands of Barrington Tops eventually meet the sea via the Manning River double delta at Harrington.
Source: Barrington Coast.com.au
About Gloucester: Visit Gloucester
As part of the Our Places collection, the Manning River Times will bring you a different destination from the Manning Great-Lakes accompanied with stunning photographs we have taken over the years.
