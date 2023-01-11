Gloucester Advocate

Happy accident leads Taree woman to $3 million Oz Lotto windfall

January 11 2023 - 6:00pm
A Taree woman won $3 million dollars in Oz Lotto. Picture supplied

A Taree mum in her 40s is thanking her accidental purchase of an Oz Lotto ticket for her $3 million windfall in last night's draw.

