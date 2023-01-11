Happy accident leads Taree woman to $3 million Oz Lotto windfall

A Taree mum in her 40s is thanking her accidental purchase of an Oz Lotto ticket for her $3 million windfall in last night's draw.
The Mid North Coast resident held the only division one winning entry in Oz Lotto draw 1508, drawn Tuesday, January 10, 2023. She scored the entire $3 million jackpot.
"It's unbelievable! It's an extraordinary amount of money!" she said when her prize was confirmed by an official from The Lott.
"I looked at the ticket last night before bed. I saw all the numbers there and thought, 'that sort of thing doesn't happen to me, it only happens to other people'.
"I thought it might have been a mistake.
"I couldn't sleep at all after that.
"I don't usually buy Oz Lotto - I've probably only bought a ticket in it twice in my life.
"But the other day, I was getting my usual ticket and must have accidentally asked for a ticket into Tuesday's draw instead of Wednesday's. After the ticket was printed, I realised it was the wrong one, but I thought I should just hold onto it.
"I'm glad I did now.
"I've spent the night thinking about what I could do. There are some home renovations I'd love to get done, and this just sets my family up for the future."
Her winning 12-game QuickPick entry was purchased at CTC Taree in Taree Central Shopping Centre.
CTC Taree owner Paul Rayment said he was excited to hear the outlet had sold its first division one winning entry.
"That's awesome! That's the first one for us and it's great to have one under our belt," he said.
"Here's to many more big wins for our customers.
"We wish our big winner all the very best with their prize."
