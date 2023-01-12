Mid Coast 2 Tops Landcare and the NSW Rural Fire Service have partnered up again this year to present Eco Burn Education workshops across the Mid Coast.
The Eco Burn Education workshops are aimed at teaching landholders how to understand bush fire risk, how to protect their property from wildfire and protect the native vegetation on their property. These workshops teach the theory of how fire interacts with vegetation and build confidence when it comes to fire management and preparation.
There have been two successful workshops in the community already; one in Killabakh and one in Johns River.
The first workshop to kick of this year is at Bunyah Community Hall on Friday, February 17 starting at 8.30am. The rest of the workshops follow on until around July 2023 in the following areas:
To check out all of the workshops and to sign up, go to www.eventbrite.com/cc/eco-burn-education-program-1090159.
If you have any questions, email fire ecology education officer, Olivia Eglin at mc2t.fire@gmail.com.
