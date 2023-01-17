Gloucester Advocate

Bruce Fraser of Barrington died suddenly on December 22

January 18 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce Fraser. Picture supplied

Obituary

On December 22, 2022 Bruce Fraser of Barrington died unexpectedly while tending to the cattle he adored on his property he loved.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.