On December 22, 2022 Bruce Fraser of Barrington died unexpectedly while tending to the cattle he adored on his property he loved.
He left his family doing the things he enjoyed and where he was so very happy.
Bruce left three children, Andrew, Brooke and Kate, who he was very proud of and gave him much joy.
They have given him six grandchildren and a great grandchild with another on the way.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Ele, his sisters, Barbara and Libby and brother, Robert.
Ele was described as the love of his life and he of hers.
Their devotion and love of each other radiated which was always so visible to all who saw and know them.
A private family service was held on December 30, 2022.
Bruce, BJ, Fraser, Fras will be sorely missed by all the people who came into his life.
