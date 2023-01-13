Eight lucky MidCoast families have won family passes to the children's stage show Are We There Yet? at the Manning Entertainment Centre after children participated in workshops to develop the Mid Coast's first Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy.
Eight workshops held across the MidCoast region in November provided consultation opportunities for both adults and children.
"We wanted to hear from children across the Mid Coast about which outdoor spaces are important to them, and how they want us to improve and maintain them over the next 13 years," said MidCoast Council's manager of strategy and projects, Amanda Hatton.
"We know young families are busy, so we tried to create events that would fit in with family life and provide them with the opportunity to talk with us,."
The Manning Entertainment Centre donated the family passes for the production, worth $800 in total.
A colouring-in competition was one of the activities. The winners are: Elizabeth, Harry, Samantha, Roy and Hannah (Gloucester), Tobias and Anouk (Smiths Lake), Olivia (Tinonee), Archie (Tea Gardens), Nora (Rainbow Flat) and Teddy (Koorainghat).
Alison Lester's much-loved picture book Are We There Yet? comes to life on stage at the Manning Entertainment Centre for the first time in 2023. The show will play for two performances on Wednesday, March 22 at 1pm and 6pm.
Join eight-year-old Grace and her family on an adventurous (and often funny) expedition across the country, visiting iconic Australian landmarks along the way including the Great Australian Bight, Uluru, Surfers Paradise, the Sydney Opera House - and Forster.
Are We There Yet? is based on an actual road trip that Alison Lester went on with her family. It is the second of her classic picture books to be adapted for the stage. This beloved story will be brought to life with songs, laughs and quokkas(!) in a show that the entire family will enjoy.
To book for the show, visit mec.midcoast.nsw.gov.au or call the box office on 6592 5466.
The draft Open Spaces and Recreation Strategy will be available for community feedback soon. Meanwhile, check out what the community told us during the consultation at haveyoursay.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/outdoor-spaces.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.