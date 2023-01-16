Last chance to apply for Stratford Coal Education Support Program funding

Applications for 2023 year funding from the Stratford Coal Education Support Program close on January 31.
This year $30,000 has been allocated in funding from the program to help support local students and businesses.
Further to the Education Support Program, the committee has also provided another $60,000 to local schools to be used across a variety of local support services.
"We are proud to be able to provide continuing support to local students to kick-start their careers and help provide a path towards future employment," John Cullen, operations manager for Stratford Coal said.
"The Stratford and Duralie operations play an important role in the Gloucester community and we are very grateful for the continued assistance of the Committee and local council in allocating the funds where they are needed most."
Mr John Walton, chairman of the Stratford Coal Education Support Program said the program demonstrates Stratford Coal's ongoing commitment to education and training in the Gloucester region.
"Since the commencement of mining in 1995, Stratford Coal has contributed more than $800,000 to locally based community and training initiatives via the Education Support Program," Mr Walton said.
"During that time, we are pleased to announce the funding has made a genuine difference to the lives of 200 tertiary students, 130 apprentices and 65 businesses, as we have worked together to encourage the trades people of the future."
"The committee, on behalf of the 300 plus students and 65 business of Gloucester, would like to express their thanks and appreciation to Stratford Coal for their past and ongoing support.
With the closing of the Duralie mining operations in 2021 future funding will be provided by the continuation of mining at Yancoal's Stratford Coal Mine.
Applications are available from the MidCoast Council Gloucester and Stroud administration offices and on line at the Stratford coal website at www.stratfordcoal.com.au/page/community.
Late applications will not be accepted.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.