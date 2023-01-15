Gloucester Advocate

Four teams to contest over 75 cricket carnival in Gloucester

Updated January 16 2023 - 10:10am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Les King (left) and Doug Crowell will be two of the players in action in the over 75 years cricket carnival in Gloucester this week

GLOUCESTER will this week host the first designated cricket matches in Australia for Aged Over 75 cricketers, when four teams will be competing at Gloucester District Park over two days on Monday and Tuesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.