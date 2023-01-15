GLOUCESTER will this week host the first designated cricket matches in Australia for Aged Over 75 cricketers, when four teams will be competing at Gloucester District Park over two days on Monday and Tuesday.
Carnival organiser, Kevin Pike said the average age of participants would be over 75, with each team having a few slightly younger players to provide the out-field athleticism required over the two days.
Two teams will represent New South Wales Country along with a City combination while a strong contingent from the Mid North Coast provide the fourth team in the competition and also providing a number of players in each of the other three sides.
Each of the teams will have a sprinkling of internationals who have represented Australia at Over Age 70 level. NSW Country Kangaroos will have past internationals, Doug Crowell and captain, Mike Cashman from Tamworth. NSW Country Wallabies will field Bob Ziehlke from Karuah and Garry Clarke from Armidale.
On Tuesday, City Rollers have named John Fryer, from Newcastle, who represented Australia on several overseas tours at both 60s and 70s level. Warren McWilliams from Diamond Head, who toured New Zealand in 2020 with Garry Clarke be on deck for Mid North Coast, with Bill Sadler a fellow Australian cricket tourist to the UK with Bob Zeihlke in 2013, attending to scoring duties.
This list of internationals includes Doug Crowell, who is patron of Veterans Cricket New South Wales and is 92 years young. Bob Zeihlke toured with the 2013 Australian Over 70s to UK and was the first Australian veteran cricket player to score a "test" century against England.
The two-day tournament will provide keen competition between the four teams, as the majority of players have represented New South Wales over the years at annual State of Origin matches against Queensland and also many have represented NSW at annual National Championships.
Mid North Coast captain, Russ Harris has reported that all his players are fit and ready to play and is confident that the Mid North Coast team can replicate the performance of the region's over 70s team, winners of the 2022 over 70 State championships at Tuggerah on the Central Coast.
The elder statesman in the Mid North Coast team is Les King, who is 82 years young.
Spokesperson, Kevin Pike thanked the township of Gloucester for hosting the carnival and expressed his thanks to Gloucester Bowling Club and local identities, Ken Garland (curator) and Rod Summerville (umpires for their great support.
