Drilling under Gloucester River to begin as water upgrade continues

Updated January 17 2023 - 9:55am, first published January 16 2023 - 12:00pm
Aerial view of Gloucester. Picture MidCoast Council

Work on Gloucester's multimillion dollar water upgrade is continuing in the new year, with one of the most important stages of the project set to get underway on Monday, 16 January.

