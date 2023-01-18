The upgraded grandstand in the Gloucester Recreation Centre is expected to be finished in time for this year's footy season.
At the last MidCoast Council ordinary meeting for 2022 in early December, councillors were given an update on the many projects being undertaken in the LGA (local government area), including several planned within Gloucester.
The grandstand is being retrofitted with a new seating structure, allowing for approximately 478 seats in the structure, new steps and handrails and an accessible seating area.
The project was proposed by Gloucester Rugby League Football Club, with support from Gloucester District Sports Committee - made up of soccer, triathlon, hockey, netball, gymnastics, rugby league, rugby union, cricket, croquet, swimming, bowling, basketball, tennis, rifle and pistol, Little Athletics, Australian Stock Horse Association, pony, and archery clubs.
In addition, the project is supported by Gloucester and Barrington high schools, Country Rugby League NSW and Church on the Hill.
The project has been funded by council and government grants.
Gloucester King George V Park playground has been completed.
One of 82 council managed playground across the Mid-Coast, work on the park was completed late last year.
Construction plans are under way following agreement for the final design of the Gloucester Rec #1 canteen and storage.
The project is being funded through a Federal government $250,000 grant.
Modification to development application (DA) for an upgrade to the Stroud Showground clubhouse amenities is still being considered by council.
Presenting her report, strategy and projects manager, Amanda Hatton said projects were included in the operational plan.
Funding for these projects is budgeted in the capital works program or via grants, Ms Hatton said.
Projects are currently progressing within their allocated budget unless noted otherwise, she said.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
