Gloucester Advocate

Gloucester Recreation Centre grandstand upgrade nearing completion

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
January 18 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gloucester grand stand. Picture supplied

The upgraded grandstand in the Gloucester Recreation Centre is expected to be finished in time for this year's footy season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jeanene Duncan

Jeanene Duncan

Senior Journalist

Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.

Local News

Get the latest Gloucester news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.