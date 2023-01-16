Why Australian businesses should open a USD bank account

Trade ties between the USA and Australia have grown significantly in recent years. Image by Shutterstock

This is branded content.

Australia is set to be one of the biggest economies in the world, with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) projecting that Australia could be the 12th biggest economy in the world.



With a nominal GDP of about $AU2.5 trillion, Australia contributes to about 1.7 per cent of the global economy. This means that Australian businesses are likely to expand their market reach and trading routes to other countries as far as the US.

Trade ties between the USA and Australia have grown significantly, with USA ranking third behind China and Japan as Australia's top two-way trading partners in 2020 with about $AU76.4 billion.



This relationship will increase as both countries continue forming strong economic ties. As such, opening a USD bank account is one of the best ways for Australian businesses to take full advantage of this trade relationship.

This article will discuss some of the top reasons for Australian businesses to open a USD bank account:

1. Increase market reach

Opening a USD bank account is necessary for businesses to expand their market reach. It'll allow them to receive payments from US customers and in US currencies.



It makes it easier for Australian businesses to transact with American customers and will enable them to tap into previously unavailable markets due to exchange rate fluctuations.

Moreover, businesses can source materials, labour and other production inputs from the US and pay for these supplies in USD.

2. Lower transaction fees

Businesses often charge high transaction fees that can add up quickly when making international payments.



With a USD bank account, Australian companies can avoid costly foreign exchange rates when sending and receiving payments from the US. This makes it easier for them to keep more transactional earnings in their books rather than giving a significant portion to financial institutions.

Furthermore, businesses can use lower interest rates when borrowing money with a USD bank account. It means they won't have to worry about high-interest payments that typically come with international loans and other types of financing.



Moreover, buying USD is often expensive compared with selling them and can cost your business a lot of money. With a USD bank account, businesses can save money by avoiding these costs and converting their funds to more favourable rates.

3. Improved cash flow

A USD bank account also helps Australian businesses improve the cash flow cycle.



As USD is a very liquid and stable currency, businesses can rest assured knowing they have cash readily available when needed. This makes it easier to pay suppliers on time and manage financial obligations. It also enables Australian businesses to manage their finances better and access US-based resources that'd otherwise be out of reach.

Having a USD bank account also allows businesses to take advantage of different loans and credit options from US-based lenders that may provide better interest rates than banks in Australia. It could help them increase their investments or expand their business operations in the US market in a more streamlined fashion.

4. A good way to diversify your portfolio

The AUD-USD rates have been dropping in recent years. In 2019, $AU1 traded at an average of $US0.70. In 2020, it fell to $US0.69 before rising again to $US0.75 in 2021.



Since then, it has dropped, and in 2023 it's trading at an average of $US0.68. This means that the AUD's value has fallen significantly to the USD and may continue to do so in the future.

By opening a USD bank account, Australian businesses can mitigate against any risks caused by currency fluctuations and loss of value.



This way, they can diversify their portfolios and protect themselves from any losses that may arise if the AUD depreciates against the USD.



They can hold part of their assets and investments in USD and take advantage of the currency's stability and growth.

5. Build international credibility

Opening a USD bank account shows international partners and customers that an Australian business is legitimate and serious about conducting transactions. This is especially important for companies looking to expand their operations in the US or increase their market presence.

First, a USD bank account makes it easier for businesses to receive and make payments from overseas partners and clients.



Second, it shows potential customers that a company is financially responsible and has the necessary resources to handle international transactions. It can attract more business opportunities and establish better relationships with foreign customers.

Conclusion

A USD bank account can be an excellent asset for any Australian business looking to expand its operations in the US or take advantage of currency fluctuations.



It eliminates costly exchange rates, provides access to better financing options, improves cash flow and builds international credibility.



Ultimately, having a USD bank account is an excellent way for Australian businesses to stay ahead of their competition and protect their investments.