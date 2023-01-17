Free financial-preparedness workshops teaching participants how to prepare financially for future natural disasters will be held in MidCoast libraries this month.
Presented by The Salvation Army Moneycare team, workshops are based on Planning For The Unplanned, a book filled with real stories from people who have survived natural disasters.
"In light of the recent floods and fires that have affected the Mid-Coast region, we want to build resilience and preparedness in our community," MidCoast Council libraries and community services manager, Alex Mills said.
"These free workshops are a valuable opportunity for residents to discuss their finances and ask questions."
Sessions will be held at:
Bookings are essential, phone 1800 722 363.
