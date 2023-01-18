Death.
It's a subject we, in western cultures, fear, ignore, and push to the side.
We don't like to discuss it, and it is often seen as a taboo topic of conversation.
Death doulas, Kim O'Donnell and Ruth Boydell have organised a Death Café in Gloucester, for people to come together, drink tea (or coffee), eat cake, and discuss issues around death in a safe and supportive environment.
"At a doula gathering just before Christmas, Ruth said she had been asked to go and give a talk to U3A Gloucester about what she does and the death doula work and things like that," Kim said.
"And so I asked her if I could tag along," she said.
"Out of that conversation between Ruth and I at the U3A talk, we were talking about death cafes and I said, I've been wanting to get one done.
"And so it really just emerged from there just as a way to hopefully give people a space where they can come together and not be afraid to talk about death, and be around people who are comfortable having those conversations.
"Ruth and I, as part of our doula roles, we try to support people in becoming a bit more death literate and not being so afraid to sit and talk about it and ask questions."
Kim has purchased a deck of cards called the Death Deck, a party game that acts as conversation starters with prompts and questions.
"I'll be taking those along, just as a way to help people feel more comfortable talking about what sort of funeral they would like, or how do they feel about death, and to try to take some of the stigma and the fear out of it and just provide that space for people," Kim said.
The Death Café will be held in the courtyard at Land and Sea Café, Gloucester on Tuesday, January 24 from 4pm. There is no fee for attending the Death Café.
A Death Café is not a venue, but an event. It is a not-for-profit "social franchise" which has spread across Europe, North America and Australasia. Since September 2011, 15,255 Death Cafes have been held in 83 countries.
Death Café's objective is to increase awareness of death with a view to helping people make the most of their finite lives. To learn more visit deathcafe.com.
Traditionally, a doula is a woman who provides guidance and support to pregnant women during childbirth, and post partum.
Just as a traditional doula does with pregnant women bringing new life into the world, death (or end-of-life) doulas also provide guidance, education and support to people approaching the end of their lives and their families.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.