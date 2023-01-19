At Gloucester Showground from 8am, kicking off with a Welcome to Country, followed by a flag raising ceremony, national anthem and thanksgiving prayer. CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs are combining to serve breakfast. An official welcome will be delivered by Luke Hester at 9am, followed by addresses by Gloucester High School captains. Winners of the best dressed and colouring-in competitions will be announced prior to the ambassador's address by Trevor Middlebrook and the naming of Australia Day award winners. Awards will be given for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Local Project and Local Business.