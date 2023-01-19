Bucketts to the Beach exhibition
Until January 31
Mother and son, Andrea Noice and Marley Colborne have come come together for the first time to showcase landscapes from the Bucketts to Beach using an array of mediums, textiles and textures. The exhibition at Gloucester Gallery will run until January 31.
Australia Day
January 26
At Gloucester Showground from 8am, kicking off with a Welcome to Country, followed by a flag raising ceremony, national anthem and thanksgiving prayer. CWA, Quota, Lions and Rotary clubs are combining to serve breakfast. An official welcome will be delivered by Luke Hester at 9am, followed by addresses by Gloucester High School captains. Winners of the best dressed and colouring-in competitions will be announced prior to the ambassador's address by Trevor Middlebrook and the naming of Australia Day award winners. Awards will be given for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year, Local Project and Local Business.
Wildside Adventure Race
January 27-29
Based at Gloucester Showground, this event will take racers to Gloucester's wild spaces. Teams of four or two will have the opportunity to explore spaces rarely visited, encountering challenges as they traverse demanding landscapes in all weather conditions, day and night. Teams will have up to 48 hours to complete the journey, navigating from checkpoint to checkpoint by foot, mountain bike and kayak.
Barrington Brickfest
Sunday, February 19
The popular Rainbow Bricks' Brickfest Event is heading to Barrington to show the people of the Barrington area how cool Lego is and at the same time to raise raising for Barrington Public School. Some of the best builders from the Hunter Valley and Central Coast are coming to show their amazing creations and collections. The event will be held Gloucester Recreation Centre between 10am-4pm. Booking is essential.
