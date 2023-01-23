Adventure racing is set to hit the Gloucester region with the staging of the 2023 Wildside Adventure race.
Starting from Gloucester Showground on the morning of Saturday, January 28 the race is held over two days, during which time competitors are pitted against the elements as well as each other in a gruelling test of stamina, skill, and mental toughness.
Entrants race in teams consisting of either two or four individuals with contestants having up to 36 hours to complete the journey, navigating from checkpoint to checkpoint by foot, mountain bike, and kayak.
The race offers three different categories, allowing competitors to participate in either the full, half, or 12-hour course, depending on their skill and fitness level.
The full course will travel about 175 kilometres, half course 130 kilometres, and the 12-hour teams about 80 kilometres.
Of course these distances are all dependent on competitors not taking a wrong turn or getting lost.
With an expected 80 competitors participating, organisers keep a watchful eye on proceedings to ensure teams stay on track and away from hazardous situations.
"We track all teams throughout the race with GPS trackers so we can see where they are and what they're doing, and then we control movements through 'out of bounds' areas," race director, Richard Old said.
"We mark all private properties and other sensitive locations - which are negotiated through National Parks and council - 'out of bounds' and we place checkpoint flags along the route to keep them moving forward."
The Wildside event is part of the Australian Adventure Racing series, and after being postponed from its originally scheduled date of last October, race results will determine the 2022 series winner. So there is much at stake for serious competitors involved in the ongoing series.
Of course not all entrants have that much at stake. For first timers and those not affiliated with the A1 series there is provision for support crews to supply logistical support throughout the event.
With the race continuing throughout the night, this kind of helping hand can make all the difference.
Another distinguishing factor of the race is the decision to opt for alternating locations for each year's event.
This made the Gloucester area an excellent option with its mixture of beautiful locales and challenging terrain.
"I like destinations with a bit of personality and a unique feel to them," Richard said.
"A lot of teams talked about wanting to do adventure pursuits up in the area and it already has that kind of flavour with trekking and paddling and mountain biking with the Mountain Man event.
"This is a chance for us to run the race but also a chance for us to showcase the region, which is part of what we do.
"We don't just run events, we run events that connect with destinations and promote those destinations and get people coming back."
For those interested in entering, event registration will be held at Gloucester Showground on Friday, January 27 with racing to begin on Saturday January 28.
Further details available from event website: wildsideadventurerace.com.au/.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.