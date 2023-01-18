Gloucester Advocate

Grass and bush fire burning near Gloucester

Updated January 18 2023 - 6:37pm, first published 6:21pm
Picture courtesy NSW Rural Fire Service.

NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters are working to contain a grass and bush fire burning north-east of the township of Gloucester.

