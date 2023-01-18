Grass and bush fire burning near Gloucester

NSW Rural Fire Service firefighters are working to contain a grass and bush fire burning north-east of the township of Gloucester.
The RFS advises there is no immediate threat to homes.
A waterbombing helicopter will be sent to assist.
A grass fire is also burning west of Gloucester at Cobark near the Barrington Tops Forest Road. The RFS says the fire is under control. At the last update, 206 hectares had been burnt.
Keep up to date at www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fire-information/fires-near-me.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.