'Local legend' among nominees for Australia Day awards

Young Citizen of the Year nominee is Adelaide McIntosh, a very active and caring member of the Gloucester community. Picture supplied

A "born and bred local legend" is among the local nominees for Australia Day awards, with winners to be announced tomorrow at Gloucester Showground.

Awards will be given for Citizen of the Year, Young Citizen of the Year and Local Project of the Year.



Vying for Citizen of the Year are Kenneth Garland and Matt Clinch.

Ken is recognised as a humble and quiet achiever and for his work in maintaining pristine Gloucester playing fields for over 50 years throughout all weather conditions.

The turf cricket wickets of Gloucester are the envy of many a visiting side and recognised as among the best in the state. Not only have Gloucester's wickets been sought after for regional carnivals, Ken was asked to prepare them because of his "never say no" attitude.

Considered a born and bred local legend, Ken is universally known as "Swampy" because as a kid he loved squelching around in mud without his shoes.

Kenneth "Swampy" Garland has been nominated for Gloucester Citizen of the Year. Picture supplied

Matt Clinch has served on the Mid Coast Economic Development Board and isis recognised as an advocate for the advancement of the community of Gloucester.

He has served with the Gloucester Business Chamber, proactively supporting many types of businesses. He is an ambassador for the region and a good motivator and encourager of others, seeking little recognition for himself.

Young Citizen of the Year nominee is Adelaide McIntosh, who has been a very active member of the Gloucester community.

She has been using her caring attitude and talents by completing an Assistant in Nursing qualification through TAFE and the Gloucester Soldiers Memorial Hospital and working in this capacity and caring for patients.

Adelaide is also a talented singer and donates her time freely at Mirrabooka to entertain the residents and for local events including Australia Day, Anzac Day, school musicals and church events.

She is an active member of her church and assists in the leadership of both Sunday School and the youth groups.

Adelaide has represented Gloucester High School in netball and athletics and represented the zone at regionals. She is a member of the Gloucester High School Student Leadership team and has taken on this role with vigour and assisted with numerous endeavours raising money for cancer.

There are no nominees for Local Business but there are four contenders for Local Project of the Year: the 2022 New Year's Eve Festival; Christmas Twilight Markets; Connect Gloucester - Careers and Jobs Expo; and the Scout Hall Mural.