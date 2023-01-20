Celebrations are locked in for Australia Day 2023 with Gloucester Showground to be treated to a program of festivities sure to entertain the whole family on January 26.
The event beings at 8am with a Welcome to Country from Ken Everleigh then the flag raising ceremony and national anthem, followed by thanksgiving prayer from pastor Ty Soupidis.
From 8:15am a breakfast will be provided by the CWA, QUOTA, Lions, and Rotary clubs.
There will be a car display provided by Gloucester Auto Club from 8:30am, with members doing a street parade following the end of the morning's program.
Official proceedings will begin at 9am with an official welcome with special guests Member for Lyne Dr David Gillespie and Australia Day ambassador, Trevor Middlebrook, preceeded by entertainment by Gloucester High School students
There will be a poetry recital from Claire Reynolds; an address from Gloucester High School captains Jorja Beard and Nicholas Maslen; presentations for Best Dressed, and colouring-in competition winners.
This will be followed by the ambassador's address from Trevor Middlebrook and the cutting of the cake, before the official awards presentations for best business displays, local project of the year, local community business of the year, local young citizen of the year, and local citizen of the year.
The official program is set to conclude by 10.30am, and as part of the festivities, there will be free entry to the Gloucester pool from 2pm to 6pm on the day.
Coach transport to and from the event will be provided with pick-up times being 7.10am at the golf club, 7.20 at the high school, 7.30 at the Anglican church, 7.40 and 8.15 from the Transit Centre, Denison street.
Bookings for the coach can be made by calling Dallas Heard on 0401 697 358.
