Former Gloucester local eyes the future of robotics in farming

Gloucester may not normally be mentioned in the same breath as Silicon Valley, but that's not stopping one of its own from making his mark in the area of emerging technologies.
Recent Gloucester High School graduate, Luke Williams has begun an apprenticeship in electrotechnology with Newcastle based industrial technology firm, Novecom; a company specialising in environmental monitoring and data telemetry devices.
Even though he may be taking his first tentative steps into a bright new career, the 18 year-old already has designs for his future with plans to develop a skill set in the area of robotics.
And in a fortuitous twist of fate, the inspiration for this dream was kindled years before by a visit to his school by a staff member from his current employer.
"One of my supervisors here at work came to Gloucester to give a talk about robotics, and he gave my parents a little basic robotics kit and that's pretty much where it all began," Luke said.
With the flame of passion lit, Luke then pursued all avenues to make his dream a reality.
Before attaining his HSC at Gloucester High School last year, Luke had completed the Electrotechnology Career Start course through the Hunter TAFE Newcastle campus.
That it was an hour and half drive each way on a Wednesday afternoon didn't seem to bother him, given the value of the experience; something he would gladly recommend to others with similar interests.
"It was great, just learning more things about electronics than I ever thought I would have," Luke said.
"I learned a lot of stuff that I reckon a lot of people wouldn't have learned until uni, so it was kind of a headstart, which I enjoyed."
Before graduating from high school, he also participated in a two-week work experience program with his current employer.
Now relocated to Forbesdale, Luke is thriving in his role. Once his current training in electrotechnology is completed Luke intends to pursue tertiary qualifications in the field of mechatronic engineering.
After that, the sky's the limit.
"I'd like to find new ways to help farmers; to develop ways to make them more efficient so they don't have to waste time doing stuff when they could be doing more important tasks," Luke said.
"Essentially, developing equipment and ways to detect problems to avoid having to buy new equipment when problems arise."
Proving you can take the boy out of Gloucester, but you can't take Gloucester out of the boy.
Did you know? Gloucester Advocate online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print edition in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.